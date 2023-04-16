ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti’s “first soundcheck” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a black and white photo of himself holding Malti.

In the picture, Nick was seen holding the mic as he stood on stage with Malti in his arms. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera.

Nick captioned the post: “Her first soundcheck.”

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared several pictures as she posed with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the show ‘Citadel’. The show revolves around two elite agents. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

    Makers of Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ plan massive event with 40,000 fans