Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss ATP /WTA 1000 Indian Wells Masters, starting from March 6, as he is recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the Australian Open.

The Australian underwent surgery after pulling out from Australian Open and the United Cup and was hoping to be fit for Indian Wells following the surgery.

“Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open due to an ongoing knee injury,” the tournament said in a statement.

The world No. 19, who made the final of Wimbledon last year, last played singles in October in Tokyo, where he withdrew ahead of the quarterfinals due to a knee problem.

However, he returned to play doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the ATP Finals in Turin, while he has played a handful of exhibition matches.

The 27-year-old had a wild ride at Indian Wells last year as he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in the last-32 and then clashed with the crowd and umpire in defeat to Rafael Nadal in the quarters.

Kyrgios will suffer a ranking hit over the next month as he has points to defend from making the quarterfinals of Indian Wells.

