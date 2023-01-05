SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event at Adelaide

Top-ranked Australian male tennis player Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Adelaide International as he races to recover from an ankle injury before the Australian Open.

Organisers in Adelaide on Thursday announced that Kyrgios will not compete in week two of the tournament, which is named “Adelaide International 2”, due to start on January 9.

It comes days after the world No. 22 withdrew from Australia’s team for the United Cup due to an ankle injury.

It means Kyrgios will enter the Australian Open, which begins on January 16, without having played a competitive match since October.

There are two ATP-WTA Adelaide Internationals this month, with Novak Djokovic headlining the first one this week, while Kyrgios was due to play in the second next week, alongside the likes of Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti.

In a statement, Adelaide International said it was disappointed by Kyrgios’s absence but understands that his health takes priority, reports Xinhua.

“We know that the Adelaide International was a key lead-up event for Nick and I know he is disappointed to not be able to play in Adelaide this year. We wish him well for the Australian Open,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

“We wish him well with his preparation for the Australian Open and I hope he recovers in time.”

Kyrgios, who made his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2022, will be replaced by a wildcard entrant.

