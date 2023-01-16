SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

World No.21 Nick Kyrgios withdrew from his home major, Australian Open, due to a knee injury. He made the announcement here at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Kyrgios was scheduled to face Roman Safiullin in his first round on Tuesday but will be replaced in the draw by Denis Kudla of the USA.

The injury means Kyrgios will miss the Australian Open for the first time since making his debut at his home major in 2014. The Australian said that he has a parameniscal cyst growing in his left meniscus, which is the result of a small tear in his lateral meniscus.

“This is one of the most important tournaments of my career. Hasn’t been easy at all. I’m obviously extremely disappointed,” Kyrgios said.

“This coming around is just bad timing. But that’s life. Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi (Kokkinakis) who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back.

“I’m not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event. I’m devastated, obviously. It’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life, probably.”

The 27-year-old earned one of the best results of his career at the 2022 Australian Open, where he partnered with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to the doubles title.

