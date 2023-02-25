ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross join ‘The Umbrella Academy’ final season

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will star in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s superhero drama series ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

Real-life husband and wife Offerman and Mullally will play Drs Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

Cross will play Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. As previously announced, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles.

Former ‘Will & Grace’ star Mullally can currently be seen in Starz’s Party Downand will next be seen in Percy Jackson & The Olympians on Disney+.

Cross most recently teamed with Bob Odenkirk to develop Guru Nation, a docu-style comedy. His recent TV credits include Station Eleven and What We Do in the Shadows.

20230225-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnny Depp addresses ‘cancel culture’

    ‘Nomadland’ censored in China after filmmaker faces backlash

    Katherine Schwarzenegger on keeping daughter away from limelight

    Golden Globe-winning ‘Shogun’ actress Shimada Yoko dies at 69