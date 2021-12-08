HomeBOLLYWOODNick Offerman to star as Bill in series 'Last Of Us'
BOLLYWOOD

Nick Offerman to star as Bill in series ‘Last Of Us’

By NewsWire
0
3

Hollywood actor Nick Offerman has been tapped to play Bill in the recasting of HBO series ‘The Last Of Us’.

Actor Con O’Neill had previously been announced for the guest starring role, but according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, he was forced to bow out of the show due to a scheduling conflict, reports.

Offerman will appear as Bill alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly fungus.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, and Merle Dandridge reprises her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group struggling for power against the government’s military regime.

Offerman is perhaps best known for his role as Ron Swanson on the comedy series ‘Parks and Recreation’, on which he starred for seven seasons.

He and his ‘Parks and Rec’ co-star Amy Poehler currently co-host the competition series ‘Making It’, for which they have been nominated for two Emmy Awards for best hosts of a reality competition.

Offerman’s other recent TV credits include ‘Devs’ and ‘Colin in Black & White’ at Netflix.

He will next be seen in ‘Pam & Tommy’ and the ‘A League of Their Own’ series.

20211208-090236

Previous articleAussie researchers show how venomous snakes alter course of human evolution
Next article‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actress Monica Barbaro to star in ‘At Midnight’
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.