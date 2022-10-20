ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Nicki Minaj has anxiety issues since she became a mother

NewsWire
Motherhood has brought anxiety issues for Nicki Minaj. The rapper recently got candid about her experience with motherhood.

Minaj, 39, expressed that she’s had “more anxiety” since becoming a mom, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an interview with E! News, the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper spoke about her experience with anxiety since she welcomed her first child, a son whom she’s nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’, on September 30, 2020.

Because Minaj is very attached to her 2-year-old, she said she often feels like her “heart is being ripped out” every time she is away from him. “I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling,” she said, quoted by ‘People’ magazine. “And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult.”

According to Minaj, her son – whom she shares with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty – has never had a nanny.

“I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies,” she said. “It’s not a bad thing when moms do it. It’s just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it’s a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they’re raising amazing children.”

“I hate that I have more anxiety now because you’re like, ‘What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?” she said, adding: “I think moms feel like they have to be perfect.”

