Nicobar & VAHDAM India offer a Limited-Edition Tea Blend

By NewsWire
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) Nicobar, the premium homegrown lifestyle brand, has partnered with premium tea and superfood brand VAHDAM® India on a limited-edition tea blend.

Nicobar drew inspiration for their spring collections from India’s flower valleys, inspired by Kashmir’s lush, floral landscapes and reimagined it across their clothing and homeware designs.

VAHDAM India collaborated to create a custom blend, Kashmiri Kahwa Green Tea, straight from the valley, a blend of pure Green Tea and 100 percent natural spices. It pairs perfectly with the brand’s new Valley of Flowers-inspired homeware series.

Both brands announced the collaboration on their social media channels recently, and boxes of Kashmiri Kahwa Green Tea were sent out as a very special gift for Nicobar’s Voyager members.

The product is available at all Nicobar stores in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, and will be exclusively available for purchase on VAHDAM India’s website for delivery across India.

“Partnering with VAHDAM India felt intuitive and seamless: the launch of their Kashmiri Kahwa blend was perfectly timed with the launch of our new season, all inspired by Kashmir and its lush, natural beauty. We love VAHDAM’s India-rooted values, their focus on both design and quality, and most of all, in their work sourcing directly from Indian tea estates,” said Raul Rai, Co-founder at Nicobar.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220224-141805

