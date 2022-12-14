ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicolas Cage believed he was an alien as a kid

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage thought he was an alien when he was a child, only to be surprised when doctors revealed he was in fact human.

The Hollywood star said he was shocked to find he had “normal organs and a normal skeleton” during a check-up.

Prior to his visit, he said he believed he was from another planet.

The star told Rampstyle magazine he had trouble relating to people and was socially awkward, reports mirror.co.uk.

He revealed: “”My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien. I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet.”

He continued: “I had difficulties connecting with other people. When I saw David Bowie in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’, I realised I needed to do something. So I became an actor.”

In September, Cage had a child with new wife Riko Shibata, who is 30 years his junior. It’s the pair’s first child together and the actor’s third – he also has two sons, Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships. Daughter August was born on September 7.

