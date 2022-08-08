Hollywood star Nicolas Cage wasn’t very keen on portraying himself in the action comedy movie ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, which will soon drop on OTT.

The movie directed by duo Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten is a sincere, authentic, and hilarious love letter to the actor, and gives an entertaining take on the actor’s life.

Talking about his initial reluctance to play the role, Nicolas said: “I had no interest in playing myself in a movie. But then I received a very nice letter from Tom, and I read his script. The first act really terrified me, and by the time I got to acts two and three, I thought Tom is taking us on an adventure that is really quite exciting.”

The movie revolves around a fictionalised version of the actor who is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

He further shared how Tom Gormican’s intriguing and off-kilter ideas drew him in: “I call Tom ‘The Mind’ because the film really is his fantasy, culled from perceptions in the media and on the internet, as well as blips in my personal life that have gone public.

“It’s mixed with knowledge of interviews I’ve done and things that have always interested me and drew me down this path. Essentially, the film is an imagination based on Tom’s interpretation of what my life might be like.”

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ will be available to stream on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from August 12.

