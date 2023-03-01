ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicolas Cage might want his own Dracula movie

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is making his ‘Dracula’ debut in Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror comedy ‘Renfield’, and is already chomping at the bit to play the iconic bloodsucker in an expanded capacity.

Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’ is a supporting role, as the film’s protagonist is the vampire’s long-suffering servant. The Oscar winner spoke to Total Film magazine about eyeing another Dracula project where he can better explore the psyche of the vampire, reports ‘Variety’.

“You know, there are some minor moments here where you get to see some of the pathos in Dracula’s eyes,” Cage said.

“That made me think that maybe one day I might like to try for a whole movie where you’re really understanding the psyche of the character. I didn’t really have the time to delve into that here.”

Cage said that he accepted the role of Dracula as a challenge to himself since he was already a big fan of interpretations of the character by Christopher Lee, Frank Langella, Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman.

“I also kind of always knew I had to do it at some point,” Cage said of playing Dracula.

“I went back to Christopher Lee, in terms of his manner of speaking, but that was really only a starting point. I knew Christopher. I did a small scene with him in aSeason of the Witch,’ and I liked him very much.”

“We had a lot of nice conversations, and he reminded me quite a bit of my father, August. So from then on, my dad sort of became the main inspiration for me.”

‘Renfield’, directed by ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’ helmer Chris McKay, co-stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

