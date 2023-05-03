ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicolas Cage shares first memory of being in-utero

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says his first memory is being inside his mother’s womb.

The 59-year-old actor has said that he can recall seeing “faces in the dark” while he was still in his mom’s womb, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something. I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened,” the Hollywood star said when asked about his earliest childhood memory on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

On the other hand, Nicolas conceded that his supposed memories may have just been triggered by “vocal vibrations.”

The actor said: “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind a I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

Nicolas was also asked whether he believes in life after death.

The movie star – who has won a host of accolades during his career, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe – suggested that his “spark” will continue even after he passes away.

He said, “Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know. They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”

20230503-110602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lewis Capaldi’s tell-all documentary is an ‘eye-opening picture’ of who he...

    Amanda Seyfried got creeped out by boys asking about ‘Mean Girls’...

    Marisa Abela’s first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans...

    Trailer of documentary set in Russia ‘How to Save a Dead...