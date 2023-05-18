ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game ‘Dead by Daylight’

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to switch over to the world of computer games as he takes on a role in multiplayer game ‘Dead by Daylight’.

The announcement was made by the creators of the game on Twitter who labelled it “the performance of a lifetime,” reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sharing a teaser clip of the production, the post read: “Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5.”

The video showed a character bearing a striking resemblance to the Con Air star, 59, and in the teaser he can be heard providing a voiceover as fans get the first look at the actor in his video game form.

As per Mirror.co.uk, there are also apparent location teasers, with the character seeming to be standing in an abandoned movie set. Fans were both stunned and ecstatic as they let their feelings known in the comments section.

One user claimed: “I think you broke the internet,” to which the game account responded: “Just another day in The Entity’s Realm,” followed by a smiley emoji with sunglasses.

Sharing expletives, another gasped: “There ain’t no f***ing way. I’m SPEECHLESS.” Again, responding to the comment, the production gushed: “This is exactly the reaction we were aiming for.”

20230518-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: ‘Very bad way to start...

    MTV VMAs 2022: Big wins for Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie...

    Rihanna struggles to get back into stilettos after becoming mom

    Zac Efron, brother ‘bust’ grandpa out of nursing home for some...