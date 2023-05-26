It takes a super actor to play Superman. The upcoming film version of ‘The Flash’ has reached back to the past in its casting for the Man of Steel.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, ‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti revealed that a certain revered actor would be making a cameo in the film as Superman, reports Deadline.

Nicolas Cage will play Superman, marking a return to the role for Cage, who was cast in Tim Burton’s ‘Superman Lives’ 25 years ago.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said, quoted by Deadline. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

“He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic,” Muschetti said.

Cage isn’t the only veteran returning in a cameo. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman, which he played twice in 1989 and 1992 Tim Burton films, and Ben Affleck is also on board as Batman in a DC multiverse twist.

‘The Flash’ opens in theatres on June 16.

