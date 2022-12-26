ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicolas Cage wants to do what he’s never done: Star in a musical

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has starred in a range of film genres throughout his career but one thing that he hasn’t done so far is star in a musical.

The ‘National Treasure’ actor is now talking about what character he would like to play if he were able to be in a musical, reports Deadline.

“I haven’t done a musical yet,” he told Empire magazine in an interview. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.”

As far as the musical Cage would like to participate in, he said, quoted by Deadline: “I think I’d make a good Pontius Pilate in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.”

As per Deadline, Cage also noted that he channelled Elvis Presley adding: “I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol’s marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with a film performance. Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it.”

Jerry Bruckheimer recently teased that he is working on a third instalment of the ‘National Treasure franchise’. News of the film came as the producer was promoting the Disney+ spinoff series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’.

