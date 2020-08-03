Nicole Kidman meets mother after 8 months

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Nicole Kidman has reunited with her mother Janelle after eight months amid the Covid pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram to share two photographs of her reuniting with her 80-year-old mother in Australia, reports people.com.

In the images, Kidman, who was self-isolating in Tennessee with her family, gave her mother a tight hug.

“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months,” the actress wrote, adding: “I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma.”

Kidman recently returned to Australia to work on her new series, “Nine Perfect Strangers”. The 53-year-old star, her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the two-week quarantine at home in Australia’s Southern Highlands.

