Canindia News

Nicole Kidman meets mother after 8 months

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Nicole Kidman has reunited with her mother Janelle after eight months amid the Covid pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram to share two photographs of her reuniting with her 80-year-old mother in Australia, reports people.com.

In the images, Kidman, who was self-isolating in Tennessee with her family, gave her mother a tight hug.

“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months,” the actress wrote, adding: “I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma.”

Kidman recently returned to Australia to work on her new series, “Nine Perfect Strangers”. The 53-year-old star, her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the two-week quarantine at home in Australia’s Southern Highlands.

–IANS

sug/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Big B influence in Shreyas Talpade’s COVID-19 awareness video

CanIndia New Wire Service

DJ Diplo praises queer artistes for changing the way music exists

CanIndia New Wire Service

Jimmy Sheirgill: Emotion is the USP of ‘Rangbaaz Phirse’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.