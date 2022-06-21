Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is all set to star in the Mimi Cave directorial, ‘Holland Michigan’.

The thriller feature which is based on a manhunt script penned by Andrew Sodroski, had topped the Black List of 2013. The feature revolves around the secrets that lie beneath a Midwestern town and the script has a Hitchcock bent.

As per reports, Kidman will be starring in the feature as well as produce it along with Per Saari.

Kidman recently starred in the movie, ‘Being the Ricardos’ where she essayed the role as Lucille Ball. Her performance in the movie earned her a Best Actress Nomination at the Oscars 2022, an SAG nomination as well as a Golden Globe Best Actress – Drama win.

In addition, Kidman is also producing and starring in the series, ‘Expats’.

Reportedly, ‘Being the Ricardos’ launched all over the world on December 21, 2021 and it was the number one on the streamer in its opening week and it garnered the most viewership of any debut movie drama release on a streaming platform.

The director for ‘Holland Michigan’, Mimi Cave recently also directed the horror comedy thriller titled ‘Fresh’ which was premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman recently also signed up for a Netflix romantic comedy movie which also stars Joey King and Zac Efron. She also starred in the Apple TV+ anthology series, ‘Roar’.