Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is re-teaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’.

The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reports ‘Deadline’.

Kidman starred in Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe Best Actress-Drama win, and a SAG nomimation.

The actress is also starring in and producing the Amazon drama series ‘Expats’.

According to ‘Deadline’, ‘Being the Ricardos’ launched worldwide on Prime Video December 21, 2021 and was No. 1 on the service its opening week and among the highest debuts of any movie drama release on Prime Video.

Cave directed the comedy horror thriller ‘Fresh’ which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.

