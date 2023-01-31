INDIA

Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Three days after journalist Sreenivasan Jain left NDTV, his colleague Nidhi Razdan on Tuesday resigned as the executive editor of the channel.

Jain had announced on Saturday that he has resigned from NDTV. He was with the television channel since 1995.

Razdan announced her resignation on the Twitter. “After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years,” said Razdan in a tweet.

Earlier On Saturday, Jain had announced the end of his three decade long association with the NDTV on Twitter. “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but … it is what it is. More later,” he said in a tweet.

