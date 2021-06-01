The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gave up initial gains to turn flat after touching a new record high on Tuesday morning.

Nifty50 touched an all-time high of 15,660.75 earlier in the session.

Around 10.30 a.m., it was trading at 15,581.65, lower by just 1.15 points or 0.0 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 51,925.51, lower by 11.93 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close of 51,937.44.

It opened at 52,067.51 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,228.65 and a low of 51,836.16 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Bajaj Auto and HDFC, while the major losers so far were Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank.

–IANS

