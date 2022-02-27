WORLD

Nigeria sets new date for 2023 Presidential election

By NewsWire
Nigeria will hold next presidential election on February 25, 2023, one week later than originally scheduled, the country’s electoral body has announced.

Elections for the country’s bicameral legislature will be held on the same date, Mahmood Yakubu, Head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told the media on Saturday in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Governorship and state legislature elections will be on March 11, 2023, also a week later than the original date, March 4, the INEC said.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an amended electoral act, ahead of 2023 general elections in the most populous African country, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a short signing ceremony at the State House in Abuja, Buhari said the re-worked electoral act holds a lot of promises for improving the election processes in Nigeria, with the introduction of new technology, and efforts to engender clarity and transparency.

The INEC said it decided to adjust the dates of the 2023 general elections to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law.

