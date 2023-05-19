INDIA

Nigerian, aide arrested for duping woman on matrimonial site

A Nigerian man and his aide have been arrested from Delhi on the charges of duping a woman on a matrimonial website of over one lakh rupees on the pretext of sending expensive gifts, police said on Friday.

The accused, Danial Gozie, 38 and Grabilla Sharmilla, 33, a resident of Darjeeling, West Bengal revealed to the police that they duped the complainant woman of Rs 1,73,000, police said.

A woman recently filed a police complaint, stating that she met a man who introduced himself as a project manager in a Turkey-based company on a matrimonial website. The suspect told her that he is sending her a gift parcel,” Varun Dahiya, Gurgaon ACP (crime) said.

In her complaint, the victim said she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a customs official from Mumbai airport and told the victim that her friend Shiva Jadhav has sent a parcel for her.

“She then cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 1,73,000 on the pretext of customs duty and other taxes for the gift parcel,” he said.

Further investigation led to the accused’s location in Delhi’s Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar area, police said, adding that a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested, Dahiya said.

