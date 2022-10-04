INDIA

Nigerian held with 160gm heroin in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A Nigerian, who was involved in drug peddling, was arrested by a crime unit of the Gurugram Police with 160 grams of heroin.

The estimated cost of the contraband is said to be around Rs 30-40 lakh.

The accused, identified as Fernando Benz (28), was arrested from near the Kherki Daula Toll plaza by a team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, in-charge of the Farrukhnagar crime unit.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been illegally residing in India for the past six months as his visa had already expired.

The police said the accused came to the city to deliver consignment to some drug peddler in Gurugram when he was nabbed. He had been smuggling drugs for the past six months in Delhi.

A case under the NDPS Act and Foreigner Act has been registered against the accused at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram.

20221004-180402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices fall sharply in early trade, Sensex declines nearly 1K pts

    Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI

    Jaishankar likely to hold discussions with Chinese counterpart at SCO summit

    Modi appreciates Gurugram’s ‘Drive through Covid vaccination’ drive