A Nigerian national was arrested in Goa for allegedly overstaying, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the accused, identified as Innocent Chiukwu, 38, was found staying illegally in Goa, without valid travel documents.

According to police he was presently staying at Assagaon in North Goa.

Police has registered a case against Chiukwu under the Foreigners Order 1948 and Foreigners Act 1946, and produced him before a court, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

