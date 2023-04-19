INDIA

A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that they have also recovered 60 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs from the possession of the accused identified as Ebuka Ozor, a 36-year-old who hails from Nigeria’s Anambra state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that specific input was received on Monday regarding the movement of a foreign drug supplier at Ganda Nala Road, near Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden.

“Accordingly, the information was verified by the team. On the basis of the input, a police team laid a trap and at 9.39 p.m, ahe was seen in the area. At the instance of the informer, he was apprehended by the team,” said the DCP.

“During search, a polythene containing white colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field-testing kit, was found to be heroin, weighing 60 grams.”

