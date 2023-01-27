INDIA

Nigerian national arrested in Delhi for supplying drugs

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian national for supplying drugs in the national capital and seized 1.01 kg of heroin worth crores in the international market from his possession.

The accused has been identified as 51-year-old Pascal Ezeigbo alias Prince, a resident Nigeria’s Imo state.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime), specific inputs were received that some foreigners were involved in supplying narcotics in the garb of other business.

“Further information revealed that Pascal would come to Khera Park near Uttam Nagar to supply drugs following which a trap was laid and he was apprehended,” the top officer said.

Yadav added that he was carrying a polythene bag and on testing, the material was found to be heroin.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Pascal came to India on a three-month visa in 2009 and after its expiry, he continued to stay here illegally.

20230127-115003

