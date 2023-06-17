INDIA

Nigerian national held with MDMA worth Rs 1 cr in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old Nigerian national, a member of a drugs syndicate, and recovered 221 gm MDMA worth more than Rs i crore from his possession, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Onyekachi Anya, a resident of Awgu, Enugu States, Nigeria.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo, said that specific input was received that a gang is active in the southeast district, engaging in the supply of drugs.

The police then started gathering information about the drugs traffickers of the area.

“On June 15, a tip-off was received that a Nigerian drug trafficker will come to Govind Puri Extension to deliver a consignment to one of his buyers,” the DCP said.

“At about 1.40 p.m., the raiding team reached the spot and a trap was laid. At about 2.45 p.m., Onyekachi Anya was apprehended and on search, 8 gm of MDMA was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.

Following interrogation, 213 gm MDMA was recovered from the accommodation of Anya at Tughlakabad Extension at his instance.

“The recovered drugs are worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market. Anya disclosed that he came to India in 2022. Thereafter, he got involved in drugs trafficking,” the DCP said.

As per the police, the accused used to procure the contraband from another Nigerian national in big quantity at cheaper rate and then sell it small quantities — packets of 1 gm each — at a higher rate.

“Efforts are being made to nab the supplier,” the DCP said.

