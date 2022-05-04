Nigerian police has confirmed a bomb blast at an oil facility in the southern state of Imo, with at least two persons feared killed.

The blast occurred early Wednesday at a facility operated by a local oil firm in the Izombe town of the Oguta local government area of the state, Mike Abattam, a spokesman for the police in Imo, told reporters in Owerri, the state’s capital.

The police have launched an investigation into the blast, which was caused by two suspected bombers, said Abattam, adding police operatives have been deployed to the area to “prevent the breakdown of law and order”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Workers at the facility were quoted by local media as saying the two suspected bombers were killed as the explosive device went off while they were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance.

