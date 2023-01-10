Nigerian police are fully prepared to provide adequate security for next month’s general elections in the most populous African country, the National Police Chief said.

Usman Alkali Baba, Inspector-General of the Police, told media in the northeastern state of Yobe on Tuesday that the police will remain apolitical during the polls, pledging to ensure a hitch-free election in terms of security arrangements coordinated by the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have exposed our personnel to specialised election security management training, and developed a code of conduct handbook to guide the police and other national security agencies that will be involved in the exercise,” Baba said, adding that the police have recently recruited and trained a total of 10,000 constables to be posted to their local government areas for the general elections.

Nigeria will hold general elections on February 25 to elect the President and members of the National Assembly.

