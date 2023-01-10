WORLD

Nigerian police fully prepared for upcoming general elections: Police Chief

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian police are fully prepared to provide adequate security for next month’s general elections in the most populous African country, the National Police Chief said.

Usman Alkali Baba, Inspector-General of the Police, told media in the northeastern state of Yobe on Tuesday that the police will remain apolitical during the polls, pledging to ensure a hitch-free election in terms of security arrangements coordinated by the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have exposed our personnel to specialised election security management training, and developed a code of conduct handbook to guide the police and other national security agencies that will be involved in the exercise,” Baba said, adding that the police have recently recruited and trained a total of 10,000 constables to be posted to their local government areas for the general elections.

Nigeria will hold general elections on February 25 to elect the President and members of the National Assembly.

20230111-004204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s uneasiness on India’s G-20 Presidency

    Deschamps praises ‘leader’ Mbappe after his two goals put France into...

    ‘England are the best white ball team in the world’: Cricket...

    Turkey sharply raises 2022 inflation forecast to 65%