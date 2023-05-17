WORLD

Nigerian president saddened by attack on US convoy

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over an attack by suspected gunmen on a convoy of the US consulate in the country’s southern state of Anambra, killing two local employees and two policemen.

The gunmen laid an ambush for the convoy and opened fire in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra Tuesday, fleeing the spot before the arrival of security operatives, according to an earlier statement by the police on Wednesday.

Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “very sad” hearing about the attack, and called on security agencies to fish out “the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.

In a separate statement, Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesman for the police in Anambra, said no US citizen was on the trip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ikenga added that the bodies of the victims were set ablaze, together with their vehicles, by the gunmen.

20230518-013801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN mission in Libya warns of threat posed by explosive ordnances

    S.Korea reports 5 more mpox cases

    3 killed as man opens fire in Paris

    Covid indicators continue to improve in Europe