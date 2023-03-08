ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nigerian singer CKay is keen on collaborating with Indian singers

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, who shot to fame with the single ‘Love Nwantiti’, also known as ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ahh)’, is interested in collaborating with Indian singers.

He also said that he is a big fan of Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Of his favourite actors from the Hindi film industry, CKay told IANS: “Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

The 27-year-old singer is “absolutely” interested in collaborating with any Indian singer.

CKay was in the country performing in several states.

“India is a beautiful place with beautiful people,” he said.

What’s next for him?

“I’ll be performing in different countries in the world for the rest of the year, releasing new music and doing a lot of really cool things. Stay tuned!”

