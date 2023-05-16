The government in Nigeria’s central Plateau state has imposed a 24-hour curfew after gunmen attacks on two neighbouring villages claimed dozens of lives.

The overnight attacks, which occurred in the Fungzai and Kubat villages in the Mangu local government area of the state, targeted residents late Monday, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said on Tuesday in a statement.

Lalong, who described the attacks as “seriously disturbing,” added women and children were among the dead casualties. No official death figure has been given so far, but local media reported more than 20 people were killed in the attacks.

“This is yet another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return the state to the dark days of pain and agony,” the state governor said.

In light of the alarming situation, the Plateau state government declared a 24-hour curfew in the affected areas, with an aim to restrict movement and ensure the safety of residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minister Daput, head of the Mangu local government area, said in a separate statement that the curfew was agreed on after consultation with security heads as means of restoring law and order in the affected communities, particularly to douse tension, considering the number of casualties involved in the attack.

The police have taken charge of the investigation of the attacks, Alfred Alabo, a spokesman for the police Plateau, told local media, adding more policemen had been deployed to the affected areas to restore normalcy.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

