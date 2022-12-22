At least 103 Boko Haram militants were killed in operations by Nigerian government forces in the country’s northeastern region in the past three weeks, a military official said.

Musa Danmadami, the spokesperson for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday that the troops also apprehended 22 extremist militants, including four commanders and 18 collaborators within the period, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 30 abducted civilians were rescued by the troops during the period, Danmadami said.

The military has intensified operations to rout out militants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province groups across the northeastern region.

