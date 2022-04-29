WORLD

Nigerian troops kill 62 bandits in NW region operations

More than 62 bandits have been killed in various operations carried out by troops in Nigeria’s northwest region in the past three weeks, the military said.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Thursday that at least 100 others were arrested by the troops during the period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Onyeuko said at least 179 abducted victims were also rescued by the troops, who have continued to record successes in the operations across the states of Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

He added that one of the successful operations took place on April 10, when the troops rescued 50 victims of abduction, including 18 children and 32 women in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara.

No fewer than 592 rustled cattle were also recovered during the period of intense operations in the northwestern part of Nigeria, he said, adding the military was working out ways of bringing the incessant attacks in that region of the most populous African country to an end.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

