Nigerian woman found dead in south Delhi flat, police probing

The body of a Nigerian woman was found wrapped in bedsheets and tucked away in a box bed in a flat at south Delhi on Friday, police said on Friday.

The flat had been rented by a Nigerian national identified as Obizone Alexander, who is now missing and considered absconding.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman may have been killed several days before her body was found.

According to police, a police control room phone was received at 11.21 a.m at Maidangarhi police station.

“The caller told police that a foul smell is coming from a flat on the third floor of the Sriram Apartment. The flat has been closed for the last three days,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and the owner of the flat, Ravinder Sehrawat, a resident of Chirag Delhi, was called to the spot. A key maker also called and the flat was opened,” she said, adding that the body, wrapped in bedsheets, in the bed in the right side room of the flat.

“The owner of the flat told police that he had rented out the flat to Obizone for Rs 12,000. However, he was not found on the spot,” the DCP said.

Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and nab the accused.

“Legal action is being taken and urther investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.

