INDIA

Nigerian woman held in Goa for smuggling drugs worth Rs 15 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police has arrested a Nigerian national woman who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs valued at Rs. 15,10,000, to Goa by concealing the consignment in her sandals, officials said.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, the accused, Damilola Janet Odula (27), was nabbed after receiving a tip off on the consignment of drugs.

“The accused, carrying the drugs, had arrived from Delhi by train. MDMA weighing 151 grams was recovered from her possession and seized,” Valsan said.

A case has been registered against her.

20220821-161202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Shamshera’ director, Ranbir’s trainer shed light on idea behind actor’s look...

    Ishan Khosla’s jacket for ‘Kintsugi’ wins Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize

    ‘North Indian political strategy won’t work in Kerala’

    ‘My vow to replace corrupt regime fulfilled’, says BJP leader Yatnal