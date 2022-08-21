Goa Police has arrested a Nigerian national woman who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs valued at Rs. 15,10,000, to Goa by concealing the consignment in her sandals, officials said.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, the accused, Damilola Janet Odula (27), was nabbed after receiving a tip off on the consignment of drugs.

“The accused, carrying the drugs, had arrived from Delhi by train. MDMA weighing 151 grams was recovered from her possession and seized,” Valsan said.

A case has been registered against her.

