Nigeria’s anti-drug agency arrests 7 in drug trafficking bust

By NewsWire
Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Saturday that it had arrested a major female drug kingpin and six other suspects, recovering 5,862 kg of assorted illicit drugs including codeine in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

In a press statement, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said anti-narcotic officers stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9.30 a.m. local time on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The hoodlums attacked the operatives with stones, bottles, and guns. This was in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away,” said Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson.

The agency warned those being used by drug cartels to obstruct or attack anti-narcotic officers in the course of doing their work to desist or face dire consequences.

20220227-163204

