The administration in Assam’s Sivasagar district has promulgated night curfew along the 5 km belt in the state’s territory bordering Nagaland as a precautionary measure to prevent the movement of extremists, anti-social elements and unlawful activities, officials said on Monday.

A Nagaland government statement said that the night curfew would continue till December 9 from 6 p.m. in the evening to 6 a.m. in the morning.

Quoting the Sivasagar district administration notification, the Nagaland government statement said that movement of any person, group of persons, vehicular traffic are prohibited during the period of night curfew.

However, magistrates, security personnel and civil officials deployed on duty are exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order, it said.

Assam shares 512-km-long border with Nagaland.

