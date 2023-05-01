INDIA

Night curfew continues in violence-hit Manipur dist

The night curfew continued for the third consecutive day on Monday in Manipur’s Churachandpur district even as no fresh incident of violence has been reported in the mountainous district in the last 48 hours.

A police officer said that as a precautionary measure, the district administration decided to continue the night curfew until further orders.

The incidents of violence, including vandalising government properties, were triggered after the tribals launched fresh protests against the state government’s action against the illegal poppy cultivators and destroying poppy fields in the forest land, especially in the reserve and protected forests in the hilly areas.

The district administration on Saturday imposed a night curfew in Churachandpur district from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

However, with the reopening of shops, business establishments and markets, normal activities have been witnessed in the daytime since Sunday.

Unidentified miscreants set fire to a government building on Friday, damaging properties and destroying the documents.

After Thursday’s incidents of violence, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh cancelled his Friday’s visit to Churachandpur district.

The CM was scheduled to address a public gathering at Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka Town in Churachandpur on Friday and inaugurate an open gym at PT Sports complex.

The miscreants also burnt down the open gym, chairs and other materials gathered in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Police claimed that the Myanmarese, who illegally entered the state, were also involved in the arson.

