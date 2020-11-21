Canindia News

Night curfew in 8 districts of R’than to check spike in Covid cases

Rajasthan government on Saturday announced night curfew in eight districts to check the rising Covid-19 cases.

These eight districts include Jaipur, Jodhour, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar, Ajmer and Bhilwara.

Markets, restaurants, commercial shops., etc shall close by 7 p.m. and curfew will be imposed in these cities from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

However, emergency services such as medical shops, railway and air travellers will be exempted.

A cabinet meeting was called to review the increasing cases of Covid 19 in the state in wake of winters approaching and ongoing marriage season which was chaired by chief minister ashok gehlot.

It was decided in the meeting that those not wearing masks will now be penalised with Rs 500 which was earlier fixed at Rs 200. Also, marriage gatherings should have limited number of 100 people.

A total of 3,007 Covid cases were registered on Saturday which are a record high in Rajasthan. Since the start of the November month, the covid numbers are on a constant high and have crossed the bechmark of 2,000 mark.

