Night temperatures again drop below freezing point in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

Night temperatures dropped below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region during the last 24 hours.

The MeT office on Saturday forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Night temperatures again dropped below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh today”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 1 degree Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam minus 3 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 on Saturday.

Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 9.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Kargil minus 10.6 and Leh minus 8.2.

Jammu registered 9.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.3, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 3.8.

20221126-094801

