Minimum temperatures dropped across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday due to snowfall in the mountains and incessant rain in the plains during the last 24 hours.

The Met Office said that Srinagar recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Saturday which was the lowest day temperature in October after 39 years.

“In 1982, Srinagar had recorded 5.0 as the maximum temperature in October and yesterday after 39 years, 6.6 was recorded as the maximum October temperature,” the Office said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.1 and Gulmarg minus 3.0 as their minimum temperatures on Sunday.

“In the Ladakh region, Leh had 0.9 and Kargil 0.2 as the night’s lowest temperature. Jammu city had 16.3, Banihal 4.2, Batote 6.1, Katra 12.7 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum today,” a Met Department official said.

Weather is likely to remain cloudy with rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

