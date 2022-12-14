INDIALIFESTYLE

Night temperatures drop notches below freezing point in Kashmir, Ladakh

Due to clear night sky, mercury dropped notches below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh region on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT office) said that cold and dry weather with clear sky was likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 3.4, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 15.2, Kargil minus 11.3 and Leh minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.4, Katra 8.1, Batote 3.5, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 1 as the minimum temperature.

