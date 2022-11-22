Weather was dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the night temperatures continued to drop further in the 2 Union Territories.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Night temperatures are likely to drop further during the coming days in the two UTs,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.2, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 13.3, Kargil minus 7.6 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.1, Katra 9, Batote 4, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.

20221122-095802