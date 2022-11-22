INDIA

Night temperatures drop throughout J&K, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the night temperatures continued to drop further in the 2 Union Territories.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Night temperatures are likely to drop further during the coming days in the two UTs,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.2, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 13.3, Kargil minus 7.6 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.1, Katra 9, Batote 4, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.

20221122-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish sees off Tejashwi to his car at JD-U’s Iftar party

    Mumbai media’s candlelight vigil for slain lensman Danish Siddiqui

    Justice BS Patil takes oath as K’taka Lokayukta

    I want every Indian to hate my character: Pallavi Joshi on...