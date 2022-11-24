Night temperatures continued to remain below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday.

It also forecast dry weather with further drop in minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with likely further drop in the minimum temperatures during this period”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar continued to have below freezing point night temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Minimum temperature was minus 0.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 4.4 degree in Pahalgam and minus 2.4 degree in Gulmarg.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 12, Kargil minus 10.2 and Leh minus 9 in Leh as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.1 degrees, Katra 9.6, Batote 7.3, Banihal 10 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

