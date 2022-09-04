A clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of religious sect Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab on Sunday after the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the dera premises to graze their cattle, leaving 11 injured.

A heavy police force was deployed around and senior officers were deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident, a senior official told IANS.

One of the Nihangs allegedly attacked sect’s security in charge Parmdeep Singh Teja, who sustained injuries on his shoulder.

The injured included a police officer.

The clash broke as a group of Nihangs again forcibly tried to enter the dera premises, a police official said.

