INDIA

Nihangs, sect followers’ clash leaves 11 injured in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

A clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of religious sect Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab on Sunday after the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the dera premises to graze their cattle, leaving 11 injured.

A heavy police force was deployed around and senior officers were deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident, a senior official told IANS.

One of the Nihangs allegedly attacked sect’s security in charge Parmdeep Singh Teja, who sustained injuries on his shoulder.

The injured included a police officer.

The clash broke as a group of Nihangs again forcibly tried to enter the dera premises, a police official said.

20220904-225202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP state leaders rush to Delhi to discuss govt formation

    EV fires: Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality...

    TDP leader arrested for abuses against Andhra CM

    Despite Centre freezed, 3% additional DA for Tripura employees