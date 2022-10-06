ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Niharika Chouksey personally connected with her character in ‘Faltu’

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Niharika Chouksey, has joined the cast of the upcoming show, ‘Faltu’ which is about the strength of a girl child and her importance in the society. The actress shared that she connected with her character on a personal level.

Sharing the reason behind saying ‘yes’ to the show, the actress said in a statement: “I simply loved the story and concept. It’s very real, and it’s very important to shed some light on this very real issue and also I could even personally connect with the character ‘Faltu'”.

The actress appreciated the script and the protagonist in the show, who is strong and confident in her own ways.

“It’s so beautifully written, she speaks what she feels, she is very confident, she fights for what’s right, she is mufat(out-spoken) we can say but she is also very kind-hearted and very emotional and I think the audience will also connect with her very well,” she added.

‘Faltu’ will be coming soon on Star Plus.

