ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Niharika Konidela returns to Instagram

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Niharika Konidela, who had taken a brief hiatus from social media, has reactivated her Instagram account after eight weeks.

Now that the ‘Oka Manasu’ actress is back on the social media platform, Nikharika says she learned three lessons from the break.

Posting a picture of herself, she wrote: “3 lessons I learnt from my 8 week long Instagram break: 1. The world didn’t end; 2. I didn’t really care what others were doing; 3. I actually feel refreshed and excited to post now.”

Known for her short films and movies, the actress took a sudden social media detox to everyone’s shock.

Rumours about her disconnection from Instagram caused quite a stir in Telugu tabloids.

Niharika, who has a very active Instagram account, keeps her followers interested with her engaging posts.

She is currently acting in a webseries and producing for the same.

20220501-141753

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Second look from director Vishnu Raghav’s ‘Vaashi’ released

    Actors turn nostalgic as ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ completes 1,700 episodes

    Arshad Warsi calls ‘Munnabhai’s’ ‘Circuit’ a stupid role

    Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Aaya na tu’ crosses 100 million views