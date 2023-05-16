ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Niharika NM to be at Cannes again: ‘I must be doing something right with my work’

NewsWire
0
0

Content creator Niharika NM is all set to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time in a row. Walking multiple carpets, the influencer will be exclusively showcasing the designs of one of India’s leading designers.

Niharika plans to showcase her high-octane fashion prowess at the film festival. The creator will be exclusively wearing designs from one of India’s leading fashion designers whose ensembles created quite an uproar at the Oscars 2023.

Along with this, after styling Niharika for her debut on ‘Koffee With Karan’, celebrated fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania will be once again styling the creator for one of the red carpet looks.

Niharika will be seen attending multiple red carpets flaunting the ace designer’s empowering designs, aligning right with the vision of the creator. With the likes of Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma among others, Niharika will be one of the few Indian content creators to walk the red carpets in the French Riviera.

Commenting on being a part of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, Niharika said: “The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival, it was a surreal feeling. It was almost like I was dreaming. However, this year makes me believe that I must be doing something right with my work that’s been acknowledged twice in a row.”

“It is a big opportunity for me and also adds the responsibility to keep up the good work so that I get more chances to represent my country at a global level. I am grateful to the film festival organisers and I hope to be a part of it for the years to come.”

20230516-110005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Billie Piper has ‘abandonment issues’

    ‘The world needs a new Chaplin’, Zelensky tells star-studded Cannes audience

    After Warner, Suresh Raina now dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’

    BTS to perform ‘Butter’ for first time at Billboard Music Awards