INDIA

Nijat Masood replaces injured Naveen-ul-Haq in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

NewsWire
0
0

Afghanistan have included Nijat Masood in their squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh in place of injured Naveen-ul-Haq, the country’s cricket board confirmed on Saturday.

Naveen will travel to England for treatment and is expected to undergo minor surgery under the care of an orthopaedic specialist for his knee injury.

“Unfortunately, Naveen will not be part of Afghanistan’s upcoming @BCBtigers T20I series and has been replaced by Nijat Masoud. We wish him a swift recovery and look forward to his return to the team,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board in a tweet.

Afghanistan is currently playing a three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh.

Following the conclusion of the ODIs, both teams will travel to Sylhet for two T20I matches scheduled respectively on July 14 and 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad and Wafadar Momand.

2023070836098

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar: 60 snakes found inside a house

    United Cup trophy unveiled at Cottesloe Beach in Perth

    Raj police officer’s suicide: Warrant against Cong MLA Krishna Poonia

    Is 7.5% possible? Downside risks increasing for India’s GDP growth forecast